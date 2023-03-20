IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    DeSantis accuses prosecutors of 'pursuing a political agenda' in Trump probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked about a possible indictment of former President Trump in a hush money probe. The governor accused New York prosecutors of "pursuing a political agenda" by investigating what occurred during the 2016 presidential campaign. NBC's Ali Vitali has details.March 20, 2023

