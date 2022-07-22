DC officer who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6: Trump has "cult-like" control over rioters
DC Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who has testified before the January 6 Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur to recount his experience defending the Capitol from violent rioters and to discuss the latest hearings.July 22, 2022
