Herschel Walker trying 'Jedi mind trick' to deny story he paid for abortion, says reporter

At least 38 killed in knife and gun attack at Thailand day care center03:05
- Now Playing
Herschel Walker trying 'Jedi mind trick' to deny story he paid for abortion, says reporter01:42
- UP NEXT
Herschel Walker doubles down on denial of report he paid for abortion03:17
'There was no 911': Pediatric nurse shares experience caring for patients through Hurricane Ian02:51
U.S., South Korea hold bombing drills after North Korea launches missile test over Japan02:35
Herschel Walker’s son posts video criticizing his father’s morality amid new allegations01:54
Torah scrolls saved from damage of Hurricane Ian returned to synagogue03:17
Kim Kardashian to pay over $1.3 million to settle SEC crypto promotion charge00:59
Poll shows Republican support growing among Latino voters03:09
Opening statements begin in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial01:56
Blinken condemns Putin’s annexation proclamation as Ukraine applies for NATO membership04:46
Ian projected to make landfall in South Carolina after crossing Florida01:13
'The election will not be normal': Roger Stone documentary expected to be shown in Jan. 6 hearing02:18
Protests in Iran escalate after death of woman detained by morality police02:37
Mourners wait in miles-long line to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London02:51
Reflecting on Queen Elizabeth's relationship with past U.S. presidents03:43
Russia in talks with North Korea to purchase millions of rockets, artillery shells02:00
Fauci urges Americans to get new booster vaccines to 'maintain the protection' against Covid03:50
Former Trump lawyers Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin to appear before grand jury01:28
Trump explicitly promotes QAnon conspiracy theories on Truth Social02:16
At least 38 killed in knife and gun attack at Thailand day care center03:05
- Now Playing
Herschel Walker trying 'Jedi mind trick' to deny story he paid for abortion, says reporter01:42
- UP NEXT
Herschel Walker doubles down on denial of report he paid for abortion03:17
'There was no 911': Pediatric nurse shares experience caring for patients through Hurricane Ian02:51
U.S., South Korea hold bombing drills after North Korea launches missile test over Japan02:35
Herschel Walker’s son posts video criticizing his father’s morality amid new allegations01:54
Play All