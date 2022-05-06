IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC Reports

Critics fear SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion may threaten other rights

08:17

CEO of the Trevor Project, Amit Paley, and former Federal and State Prosecutor in New York, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, join Chris Jansing to discuss concerns sparked by the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion, regarding other rights, including same-sex marriage. May 6, 2022

