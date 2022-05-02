Courtney Kube and Jason Beardsley on Russia's offensive and Ukraine's resistance

NBC News National Security & Pentagon Correspondent, Courtney Kube, and National Executive Director of the Association of the US Navy and former Green Beret Master Sergeant, Jason Beardsley, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russia's offensive and Ukraine's military effectiveness. "The offensive has begun, but it's nowhere near the level that was expected," says Kube. "They have been met with a lot more Ukrainian resistance than was expected. That may be what's slowing down these early phases of this offensive for The Donbas area in southeastern Ukraine." On Ukraine's advantage in the east, Beardsley says, "As long as they're supplied well, they have the homefield advantage."May 2, 2022