    ‘I thought I was dead Saturday night’: Club Q survivor speaks out after being shot seven times

‘I thought I was dead Saturday night’: Club Q survivor speaks out after being shot seven times

Club Q survivor Barrett Hudson joins MSNBC’s Lindsey Reiser to describe his experience of being shot seven times during the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday and how his road to recovery is going.  Nov. 22, 2022

