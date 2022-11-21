'I'm still broken': Club Q survivor describes moments after shooter opened fire

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Disney reappoints former CEO Bob Iger in major leadership shakeup

    01:57

  • Reps. Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar announce bids for top House Democratic leadership roles

    01:57

  • UVa student charged in shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players

    03:10

  • Conservatives warn McCarthy may not have votes to be speaker

    03:53

  • Ukrainian forces enter Kherson as Russia retreats from city

    02:05

  • Twitter security and privacy executives quit amid company turmoil

    04:39

  • NBC News projects Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson wins re-election

    02:44

  • Texas Gov. Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke heading into Election Day

    01:49

  • Capitol police had live feed of Pelosi home during break-in, was not actively monitored

    02:12

  • Dr. Fauci answers Covid, flu, RSV questions as viruses surge

    08:40

  • Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announce divorce

    00:30

  • Paul Pelosi reportedly attacked with a hammer, motive for San Francisco assault under investigation

    04:19

  • Wisconsin man found guilty of killing 6 people in Waukesha Christmas parade

    02:14

  • U.S. Treasury sanctions Iranian officials, entities amid violent crackdown on protests

    03:22

  • Watch: Incoming British Prime Minister Sunak 'humbled' by party appointment

    02:54

  • Justice Department requesting funds to continue Jan. 6 investigation

    01:26

  • Putin declares martial law in four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions

    08:33

  • Secret Service agents denied request for cell phone data obtained by Jan. 6 committee

    02:03

  • North Korea state media says recent missile tests meant to simulate strikes on South Korea, U.S. targets

    02:25

  • Alabama Sen. Tuberville makes racially charged comments at Trump rally

    02:02

MSNBC Reports

'I'm still broken': Club Q survivor describes moments after shooter opened fire

06:15

Joshua Thurman, a survivor of the Club Q massacre, describes hiding in a dressing room after gunfire erupted.Nov. 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Disney reappoints former CEO Bob Iger in major leadership shakeup

    01:57

  • Reps. Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar announce bids for top House Democratic leadership roles

    01:57

  • UVa student charged in shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players

    03:10

  • Conservatives warn McCarthy may not have votes to be speaker

    03:53

  • Ukrainian forces enter Kherson as Russia retreats from city

    02:05

  • Twitter security and privacy executives quit amid company turmoil

    04:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All