Capitol police had live feed of Pelosi home during break-in, was not actively monitored

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer

    01:32

  • Countdown to midterms

    10:04

  • Symone D Sanders-Townsend says Democratic Candidates nationwide ARE talking about the economy

    13:28

  • FL State Legislator: voters should be concerned about losing rights, not just the economy

    08:55

  • Dem. candidates ARE talking about the economy, so why does Bernie Sanders think otherwise?

    11:37

  • Discussing Carter center to observe November elections in Fulton County

    07:34

  • Secretary of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge discusses the housing crisis.

    06:40

  • Discussing Senate Races: Herschel Walker takes out prop on stage at the Georgia debate

    08:48

  • Jan. 6 committee weighing next steps after voting to subpoena Trump

    01:53

  • Biden Cannabis Pardons And Impacts On Convicted

    08:31

  • Tim Ryan calls out J.D. Vance’s subservience to Trump in Ohio debate

    12:40

  • One-on-one with Emily Amick

    04:49

  • Florida To Require Some Female High School Athletes To Report Their Menstruation Cycle Online

    09:11

  • Investigations into Abuse at Native American Boarding Schools going back to 19th Century

    09:12

  • Divine 9: Zeta Phi Beta International President Says “Go Out And Vote”

    06:16

  • Breaking Down Campaign Funding And The Federal Party Committees

    14:56

  • SCOTUS: The New Supreme Court Session Challenges Voting, LGBTQ and Other Rights

    05:37

  • Campaigns Heat Up And Midterm Races Tighten in GA And PA

    09:51

  • Attack On The Capitol: Oath Keepers Founder And Members Trial On Seditious Conspiracy Charges Underway

    08:03

  • The Correlation Between Food and Health: White House Nutrition Initiative ‘If Not Now, When?”

    06:21

MSNBC Reports

Capitol police had live feed of Pelosi home during break-in, was not actively monitored

02:12

The Washington Post first reported that Capitol Police security cameras captured the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home. Two sources tell NBC News that nobody was actively monitoring that feed at the time of the attack. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports on possible security changes being discussed.Nov. 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer

    01:32

  • Countdown to midterms

    10:04

  • Symone D Sanders-Townsend says Democratic Candidates nationwide ARE talking about the economy

    13:28

  • FL State Legislator: voters should be concerned about losing rights, not just the economy

    08:55

  • Dem. candidates ARE talking about the economy, so why does Bernie Sanders think otherwise?

    11:37

  • Discussing Carter center to observe November elections in Fulton County

    07:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All