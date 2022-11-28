IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    How Reagan brought the Cold War to a peaceful victory

    08:24

  • Millions ordered to boil water after power outage at Houston plant

    00:31

  • Joe: This is your Republican Party; this is why you keep losing elections

    05:42

  • Santa Fe school celebrates Native American traditions after traumatic past

    03:59

  • Authorities investigate phone of suspected Virginia Walmart gunman

    01:43

  • Breaking down the suspected Club Q shooter’s online profile

    05:25

  • Walmart confirms six victims of Virginia shooting were store employees

    02:39

  • Combat veteran Richard Fierro tackled Club Q shooter

    09:04

  • NYT: DOJ seeking to question Pence as witness in Jan. 6 investigation

    06:50

  • Connecticut grocer handing out turkeys to residents, food pantries

    03:41

  • Police found 3 victims, including gunman, in Walmart break room

    01:24

  • Howard Stern: The most remarkable two-and-a-half hours of my life

    05:34

  • Virginia state senator: Chesapeake has 'awakened to horror' following Walmart shooting

    02:42

  • Chesapeake police confirm Walmart employee killed 6 people, wounded four

    00:51

  • Virginia Walmart mass shooter was disgruntled worker: Source

    02:20

  • Randi Weingarten: Pompeo making it harder for teachers to teach

    12:51

  • Joe: Trump thought SCOTUS justices would be like Judge Cannon

    10:12

  • At least seven dead, including suspect, in shooting at a Walmart in Virginia, police say

    02:17

  • Police: Multiple fatalities, injuries in shooting at Virginia Walmart

    06:44

  • White House to extend student loan payment pause amid court battle

    02:19

MSNBC Reports

Buffalo shooting suspect pleads guilty to state charges, will spend life in prison

02:25

Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty to a 25-count state indictment in the murders of 10 Black people in a May mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery story. NBC News’ Ron Allen reports on the implications of the guilty plea.Nov. 28, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    How Reagan brought the Cold War to a peaceful victory

    08:24

  • Millions ordered to boil water after power outage at Houston plant

    00:31

  • Joe: This is your Republican Party; this is why you keep losing elections

    05:42

  • Santa Fe school celebrates Native American traditions after traumatic past

    03:59

  • Authorities investigate phone of suspected Virginia Walmart gunman

    01:43

  • Breaking down the suspected Club Q shooter’s online profile

    05:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All