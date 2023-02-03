IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Blinken postpones trip to China after suspected spy balloon spotted over U.S.

Blinken postpones trip to China after suspected spy balloon spotted over U.S.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned trip to Beijing after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over the U.S. NBC's Courtney Kube and Kristen Welker report.Feb. 3, 2023

