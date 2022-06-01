IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jury reaches verdict in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

  • Now Playing

    Bipartisan group in Senate meets to discuss gun safety

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Department asks court to overturn order lifting mask mandate on public transportation

    02:12

  • VP of Policy at The Brady Campaign: The trauma of gun violence is ongoing, generational

    03:16

  • Mayor of Chattanooga on shooting: These guns should have never been in "hands of children"

    02:12

  • Police response to Uvalde school shooting under review, as funeral services begin

    09:01

  • Biden facing sinking approval ratings ahead of midterm elections

    03:32

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

    04:21

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: ‘Failure at every level’ of response to Robb Elementary shooting

    06:46

  • Tight-knit Latino community mourning together in Uvalde

    03:45

  • Uvalde's Justice of the Peace on identifying victims of school shooting

    07:25

  • March for Our Lives Co-Founder on Uvalde elementary school shooting

    04:01

  • South Texas community responds to blood shortage with donations after school shooting

    02:05

  • Uvalde, TX parent on shooting: "This is not how I wanted my community to be remembered"

    04:53

  • Schumer calls on lawmakers to reduce 'plague of gun violence'

    02:51

  • Jacob Soboroff on judge's decision to block Biden admin. from lifting Title 42 

    02:55

  • Dr. Uché Blackstock on monkeypox: "The data is reassuring"

    03:36

  • Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America on burn pit legislation

    03:03

  • Fmr. Asst. U.S. Attorney on OK's bill that would ban abortion after "fertilization"

    04:48

  • Business Insider columnist on Wall Street's impending 'summer from hell'

    03:25

  • TX restaurant owner hands out free baby formula to those in need

    04:01

MSNBC Reports

Bipartisan group in Senate meets to discuss gun safety

06:14

National Education Association President, Becky Pringle, and Chief Counsel and Policy Director for Giffords Law Center, Adam Skaggs, join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the bipartisan senator group meeting on gun safety legislation.June 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Bipartisan group in Senate meets to discuss gun safety

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Department asks court to overturn order lifting mask mandate on public transportation

    02:12

  • VP of Policy at The Brady Campaign: The trauma of gun violence is ongoing, generational

    03:16

  • Mayor of Chattanooga on shooting: These guns should have never been in "hands of children"

    02:12

  • Police response to Uvalde school shooting under review, as funeral services begin

    09:01

  • Biden facing sinking approval ratings ahead of midterm elections

    03:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All