IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Arizona sues county over refusal to certify election results

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Tony Ornato expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    01:54

  • Buffalo shooting suspect pleads guilty to state charges, will spend life in prison

    02:25

  • Clashes erupt at world’s largest iPhone factory in China as Covid cases rise

    02:12

  • ‘I thought I was dead Saturday night’: Club Q survivor speaks out after being shot seven times

    07:13

  • Disney reappoints former CEO Bob Iger in major leadership shakeup

    01:57

  • Reps. Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar announce bids for top House Democratic leadership roles

    01:57

  • UVa student charged in shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players

    03:10

  • Conservatives warn McCarthy may not have votes to be speaker

    03:53

  • Ukrainian forces enter Kherson as Russia retreats from city

    02:05

  • Twitter security and privacy executives quit amid company turmoil

    04:39

  • NBC News projects Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson wins re-election

    02:44

  • Texas Gov. Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke heading into Election Day

    01:49

  • Capitol police had live feed of Pelosi home during break-in, was not actively monitored

    02:12

  • Dr. Fauci answers Covid, flu, RSV questions as viruses surge

    08:40

  • Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announce divorce

    00:30

  • Paul Pelosi reportedly attacked with a hammer, motive for San Francisco assault under investigation

    04:19

  • Wisconsin man found guilty of killing 6 people in Waukesha Christmas parade

    02:14

  • U.S. Treasury sanctions Iranian officials, entities amid violent crackdown on protests

    03:22

  • Watch: Incoming British Prime Minister Sunak 'humbled' by party appointment

    02:54

MSNBC Reports

Arizona sues county over refusal to certify election results

01:31

The Arizona secretary of state has sued Cochise County after they have repeatedly refused to certify the results from the November election and the deadline to do so has passed. NBC's Vaughn Hillyard reports.Nov. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Arizona sues county over refusal to certify election results

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Tony Ornato expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    01:54

  • Buffalo shooting suspect pleads guilty to state charges, will spend life in prison

    02:25

  • Clashes erupt at world’s largest iPhone factory in China as Covid cases rise

    02:12

  • ‘I thought I was dead Saturday night’: Club Q survivor speaks out after being shot seven times

    07:13

  • Disney reappoints former CEO Bob Iger in major leadership shakeup

    01:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All