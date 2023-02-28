IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Analyzing why Rupert Murdoch allowed Fox News hosts to spread false election claims

Analyzing why Rupert Murdoch allowed Fox News hosts to spread false election claims

Unsealed court documents show that News Corp. Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch declined to stop Fox News hosts from spreading former President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, despite privately saying that he didn't see evidence for the claims. New York Times Chief White House correspondent Peter Baker and former U.S. representative Carlos Curbelo talk about the relationship between Murdoch and the Trump administration and how both sides could be affected moving forward.Feb. 28, 2023

    Analyzing why Rupert Murdoch allowed Fox News hosts to spread false election claims

