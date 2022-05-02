IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC Reports

Ali Vitali on Jan. 6 Committee's request for cooperation from three GOP lawmakers

03:05

NBC's Capitol Hill Correspondent, Ali Vitali, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Jan. 6 Committee's request for the cooperation of three GOP lawmakers: Ronny Jackson, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks. "We're learning a lot more about the ways these lawmakers could have potentially supported the actions on the ground on January 6th, but also efforts from within the White House," says Vitali. May 2, 2022

