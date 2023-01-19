IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Alec Baldwin and 'Rust' armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in film set shooting

MSNBC Reports

Alec Baldwin and 'Rust' armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in film set shooting

Baldwin was rehearsing with a pistol while filming “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico in October 2021 when it went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the director. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard has more details.Jan. 19, 2023

    Alec Baldwin and 'Rust' armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in film set shooting

