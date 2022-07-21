IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Women made to suffer as ill-informed abortion bans tie doctors' hands

    Abrams: Gov. Kemp says women can choose pregnancy or jail

  • Doctors see rise in sterilization requests after overturning of Roe v. Wade

  • Austin City Council member discusses bill to lower the priority for ‘abortion crimes’ prosecution

  • Indiana AG ‘needs to stop smearing’ doc who gave 10-year-old rape victim abortion her lawyer says

  • Complaint: Indiana AG intended to ‘harass and intimidate’ abortion providers

  • The Dark Reality of the Post-Roe Era

  • Doctors, patients grapple with realities of medical care in Roe's wake

  • Doctors sound alarm as ignorant abortion bans hurt medical care, cause undue suffering

  • Democrats bet on Roe to galvanize voters

  • AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’

  • Anti-abortion rights groups urge GOP to stay away from extreme bills

  • Fear and ambiguity of post-Roe laws are causing doctors to turn away patients

  • Every Doctor needs a lawyer: “Do they have to be dying in front of me?”

  • Legal Historian: The anti-abortion movement isn’t done dragging America to a darker place

  • Northup: Abortion crisis will “continue to unfurl” unless more steps are taken to mitigate

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Secret Service

  • Democrats push to protect right to cross state lines while pregnant

  • The uncharted waters of reproductive rights

  • Floating abortion clinic may be loophole patients need

MSNBC Prime

Women made to suffer as ill-informed abortion bans tie doctors' hands

Dr. Rebekah Gee, a Louisiana gynecologist, talks about the realities of trying to provide health care to women in the face of grave legal threats from vague and confusing state abortion bans that were written without consideration or understanding of the complexities of women's health. July 21, 2022

Play All