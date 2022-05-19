IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Hold onto your hats': Why the stock market could be volatile this summer

  • 'We're a laughing stock': Georgia voters weigh in on state of U.S. ahead of midterms

  • Is slowing down the economy the way to solve inflation?

  • Surgeon general: Expect more formula on shelves in coming weeks

    Wisconsin electors' lawsuit is a road map to preventing election subversion scheme

    Vice News journalist uncovers new information on officers who killed Breonna Taylor

  • Former DHS disinformation agency director Nina Jankowicz speaks out

  • Tucker Carlson backtracks after peddling a conspiracy theory cited by NY mass shooting suspect

  • House member pushes bill to raise legal age to buy assault rifles

  • House member aims to curb price gouging at the pump

  • Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane pleads guilty in George Floyd death

  • Justice Department wants to make their way up the food chain, says reporter

  • Biden and Jeff Bezos spar over tweet about inflation

  • 'White supremacy is a global terror threat': Head of ADL calls on Biden for anti-hate strategy

  • Buffalo victim advocated for stricter gun laws

  • Joe: Talk about demographics is not the same as replacement theory

  • President Biden and first lady set to visit Buffalo

  • 'An act of hate': Buffalo mass shooting condemned by New York District Attorney

  • Lawrence: ‘Fox News has blood on its hands’

  • Meacham: I do think there's hope; without hope we should just close down the republic

Wisconsin electors' lawsuit is a road map to preventing election subversion scheme

Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, describes the cleverness of a new lawsuit by Wisconsin electors against fake Donald Trump electors, designed to prevent future implementation of the Republican ploy to circumvent Wisconsin's election results with a fake slate of Trump electors. May 19, 2022

