MSNBC Prime

What to know about the Covid variant, BA.5, behind a new wave of infections

07:30

Dr. Vin Gupta, a critical care pulmonologist, talks about the rise in infections with the BA.5 coronavirus variant, what it means for vaccinations, and how best to avoid getting it.July 9, 2022

