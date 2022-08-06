IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Prosecutor who charged Black woman for trying to register to vote loses re-election bid

    01:42
    What's in it for Climate? Democrats' big bill puts hundreds of billions toward crisis

    05:25
    What happened to CPAC? Standards have plummeted at conservative gathering

    04:43

  • U.S. conservatives embrace 'acceptable despot' Orban of Hungary

    04:03

  • Alex Jones' phone may answer Jan. 6 questions that Alex Jones would not

    07:57

  • DOJ moves closer to justice for Breonna Taylor 874 days after her killing

    04:16

  • Democrats to move ahead with climate, tax, health care bill as Sinema signs on

    01:30

  • The other Election Day battle: running elections in the face of Trump-inspired attacks

    06:28

  • Democrats energized by winning streak, renewed productivity

    03:17

  • How activists worked to secure an abortion rights victory in Kansas

    05:31

  • Alex Jones rocked in court by surprise evidence from his own phone

    04:44

  • 'They voted hell no': Sebelius notes Kansas abortion vote crossed party lines

    04:38

  • High stakes abortion vote, key primaries drive huge voter turnout

    10:42

  • In first, DOJ sues Idaho over abortion restrictions that threaten medical treatment

    02:37

  • Bright spots seen in climate measures of budget bill's compromises

    02:21

  • 25th Amendment threat to Trump recalled as Jan. 6 probe meets with Cabinet members

    05:48

  • Jon Stewart excoriates GOP senators for blocking veterans' health bill

    11:57

  • U.S. conservatives undeterred by Orban's 'race mixing' remarks

    02:35

  • Trump's rogues' gallery of 'bad lawyers' could be key to DOJ probe of Jan. 6

    06:14

What's in it for Climate? Democrats' big bill puts hundreds of billions toward crisis

05:25

Zahra Hirji, climate reporter for Bloomberg News, talks about the aspects of the giant reconciliation bill that Democrats are poised to pass that pertain to addressing the climate crisis and what practical effects Americans will see from those measures.Aug. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

