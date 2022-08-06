What's in it for Climate? Democrats' big bill puts hundreds of billions toward crisis

Prosecutor who charged Black woman for trying to register to vote loses re-election bid01:42
- Now Playing
What's in it for Climate? Democrats' big bill puts hundreds of billions toward crisis05:25
- UP NEXT
What happened to CPAC? Standards have plummeted at conservative gathering04:43
U.S. conservatives embrace 'acceptable despot' Orban of Hungary04:03
Alex Jones' phone may answer Jan. 6 questions that Alex Jones would not07:57
DOJ moves closer to justice for Breonna Taylor 874 days after her killing04:16
Democrats to move ahead with climate, tax, health care bill as Sinema signs on01:30
The other Election Day battle: running elections in the face of Trump-inspired attacks06:28
Democrats energized by winning streak, renewed productivity03:17
How activists worked to secure an abortion rights victory in Kansas05:31
Alex Jones rocked in court by surprise evidence from his own phone04:44
'They voted hell no': Sebelius notes Kansas abortion vote crossed party lines04:38
High stakes abortion vote, key primaries drive huge voter turnout10:42
In first, DOJ sues Idaho over abortion restrictions that threaten medical treatment02:37
Bright spots seen in climate measures of budget bill's compromises02:21
25th Amendment threat to Trump recalled as Jan. 6 probe meets with Cabinet members05:48
Jon Stewart excoriates GOP senators for blocking veterans' health bill11:57
U.S. conservatives undeterred by Orban's 'race mixing' remarks02:35
Trump's rogues' gallery of 'bad lawyers' could be key to DOJ probe of Jan. 606:14
Prosecutor who charged Black woman for trying to register to vote loses re-election bid01:42
- Now Playing
What's in it for Climate? Democrats' big bill puts hundreds of billions toward crisis05:25
- UP NEXT
What happened to CPAC? Standards have plummeted at conservative gathering04:43
U.S. conservatives embrace 'acceptable despot' Orban of Hungary04:03
Alex Jones' phone may answer Jan. 6 questions that Alex Jones would not07:57
DOJ moves closer to justice for Breonna Taylor 874 days after her killing04:16
Play All