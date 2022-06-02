IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukraine goal of purging Russian invasion includes retaking Crimea

Ukraine goal of purging Russian invasion includes retaking Crimea

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, talks about the importance of U.S. and other Western military support to the Ukrainian effort to drive Russia out of its territory, including Crimea, which Russia invaded in 2014.June 2, 2022

