U.S. women's soccer team achieves equality of pay with the men's team in new deal

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Violent, terroristic racists are a recurrent problem with no simple solution

    06:26

  • Reporters tread carefully with attention-seeking racists, extremist online communities

    06:03

  • Site of Buffalo shooting a community hub with deep roots

    02:44

  • Idaho Republicans reckon with extremism in political spectacle primary

    04:13

  • Add MSNBC Prime to your DVR recording schedule

    00:52

  • GOP fields candidates of questionable character as attacks on abortion rights intensify

    04:53

  • Hackers humiliate Putin; prominent media vandalized on Russian holiday

    07:10

  • As Putin shows weakness, U.S. steps up aid to Ukraine in sign of recalibrated U.S. role

    07:04

  • Politico: Draft majority opinion shows Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights

    17:38

  • Supreme Court politics, legitimacy in turmoil after Politico reports draft opinion leak

    09:27

  • Birth control, other privacy rights seen as likely to fall if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    07:58

  • Katyal: Overturn of Roe v. Wade would be 'Hugest step back for women in decades'

    04:40

  • Focus on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade protections before abortion rights are overturned

    05:02

  • Lawrence: We are witnessing the loss of a constitutional right

    06:51

  • Local Republicans compromising voting systems in pursuit of Trump's Big Lie: Reuters

    06:32

  • Alex Jones shows signs of panic as accountability looms

    06:55

  • Trump pardon fails to keep Manafort out of legal trouble

    02:34

  • U.S. sends more military aid to counter Putin's depravity in Ukraine

    03:10

  • Legendary courtroom artist Art Lien heads toward retirement with powerful legacy

    01:08

  • Maddow: Right-wing war on journalism part of a tactic worth recognizing

    06:10

MSNBC Prime

U.S. women's soccer team achieves equality of pay with the men's team in new deal

02:19

After years of the women U.S. soccer players being paid less money than their male counterparts despite winning more and earning more money for the sport, advocacy for equal pay has finally paid off with the U.S. Soccer Federation reaching a deal to pay the men's and women's soccer teams equally. May 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Violent, terroristic racists are a recurrent problem with no simple solution

    06:26

  • Reporters tread carefully with attention-seeking racists, extremist online communities

    06:03

  • Site of Buffalo shooting a community hub with deep roots

    02:44

  • Idaho Republicans reckon with extremism in political spectacle primary

    04:13

  • Add MSNBC Prime to your DVR recording schedule

    00:52

  • GOP fields candidates of questionable character as attacks on abortion rights intensify

    04:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All