Trump's rogues' gallery of 'bad lawyers' could be key to DOJ probe of Jan. 6

U.S. conservatives undeterred by Orban's 'race mixing' remarks02:35
- Now Playing
Trump's rogues' gallery of 'bad lawyers' could be key to DOJ probe of Jan. 606:14
- UP NEXT
Senator Elizabeth Warren talks inflation reduction and avoiding political catnip11:06
Why Mark Meadows may have more criminal exposure than Trump (and why Trump should worry)04:46
Secret Service dumps 'hundreds of thousands of documents' on January 6th Committee01:37
DOJ is investigating Donald Trump's role in January 6: WaPo10:14
Women made to suffer as ill-informed abortion bans tie doctors' hands06:56
Democrats take big risk helping 'less electable' candidates win Republican primaries03:13
Biden highlights wind farm projects as public clamors for climate policies02:34
'We have to get this right': Garland projects discipline on Trump election rejection probe06:19
Justice Department offers assurances on investigation of Trump and Big Lie cohort05:13
House Democrats move ahead with gun safety, marriage protection bills despite Senate block05:13
Activists press Biden to play hardball on stymied climate policy07:13
DOJ filing supports January 6th Committee request for Meadows testimony01:50
Context of Trump inaction on January 6th comes under scrutiny in next hearing05:19
'Target letters' sent to Republicans involved in Georgia fake elector scheme07:49
Democrats push to protect right to cross state lines while pregnant05:02
Georgia faith leaders ramp up get-out-the-vote efforts to counter racist, suppressive laws04:55
Trump's negligent inaction on January 6th may have been criminal: McQuade04:18
Republicans in frantic denial of the cruel reality of their abortion stance09:06
U.S. conservatives undeterred by Orban's 'race mixing' remarks02:35
- Now Playing
Trump's rogues' gallery of 'bad lawyers' could be key to DOJ probe of Jan. 606:14
- UP NEXT
Senator Elizabeth Warren talks inflation reduction and avoiding political catnip11:06
Why Mark Meadows may have more criminal exposure than Trump (and why Trump should worry)04:46
Secret Service dumps 'hundreds of thousands of documents' on January 6th Committee01:37
DOJ is investigating Donald Trump's role in January 6: WaPo10:14
Play All