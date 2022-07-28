IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. conservatives undeterred by Orban's 'race mixing' remarks

    Trump's rogues' gallery of 'bad lawyers' could be key to DOJ probe of Jan. 6

    Senator Elizabeth Warren talks inflation reduction and avoiding political catnip

  • Why Mark Meadows may have more criminal exposure than Trump (and why Trump should worry)

  • Secret Service dumps 'hundreds of thousands of documents' on January 6th Committee

  • DOJ is investigating Donald Trump's role in January 6: WaPo

  • Women made to suffer as ill-informed abortion bans tie doctors' hands

  • Democrats take big risk helping 'less electable' candidates win Republican primaries

  • Biden highlights wind farm projects as public clamors for climate policies

  • 'We have to get this right': Garland projects discipline on Trump election rejection probe

  • Justice Department offers assurances on investigation of Trump and Big Lie cohort

  • House Democrats move ahead with gun safety, marriage protection bills despite Senate block

  • Activists press Biden to play hardball on stymied climate policy

  • DOJ filing supports January 6th Committee request for Meadows testimony

  • Context of Trump inaction on January 6th comes under scrutiny in next hearing

  • 'Target letters' sent to Republicans involved in Georgia fake elector scheme

  • Democrats push to protect right to cross state lines while pregnant

  • Georgia faith leaders ramp up get-out-the-vote efforts to counter racist, suppressive laws

  • Trump's negligent inaction on January 6th may have been criminal: McQuade

  • Republicans in frantic denial of the cruel reality of their abortion stance

MSNBC Prime

Trump's rogues' gallery of 'bad lawyers' could be key to DOJ probe of Jan. 6

Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, talks about why Donald Trump's lawyers could be important sources of information to Justice Department investigators, and explains what it means that the DOJ is investigating Trump's actions but not Trump. July 28, 2022

