    Trump campaign's fake elector scheme under increasing scrutiny by federal investigators

Trump campaign's fake elector scheme under increasing scrutiny by federal investigators

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, puts into context new reporting on the Donald Trump campaign's effort to secretly field fake electors in case they were able to get Mike Pence to reject the real electors chosen based on the 2020 election outcome that Trump failed to win.June 8, 2022

    08:36

    06:27

    11:35

    08:06

    04:03

