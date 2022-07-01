Supreme Court on ideological spree to take up state Republican power grab scheme

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor and legal correspondent for Slate, talks about the new Trump Supreme Court running through its ideological checklist as it issues rulings, taking up a case for next term in which Republicans hope to be given the right to disregard state courts as they use their control of state legislatures to further cement their grip on power.July 1, 2022

