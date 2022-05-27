IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Students protest, demand action to protect them from guns at school

    Real world mass shooting puts police training to the test

  • Details about Texas shooter timeline remain elusive, frustrating parents

  • Beto O'Rourke: There will be a reckoning at the ballot box

  • Republicans press 'good guy with a gun' bromide despite fresh failures

  • 'She was just amazing': Texas teacher remembered for going above and beyond for students

  • Progress is possible on gun safety despite Republican obstruction

  • 'We know that these laws work': Gun safety opponents running out of excuses

  • Laws matter: Facts contradict gun lobby's lie that regulation can't stop gun violence

  • 'Not willing to solve the problem': Parkland parent outraged at lack of action on guns

  • Religious extremists mix Trump worship with Christian nationalism

  • New reporting shows extent of Ginni Thomas activism for Trump's Big Lie

  • GOP restrictions on teaching about racism hinder teachers addressing Buffalo shooting

  • Jan. 6 Committee says evidence contradicts GOP congressman's denial on Capitol tours

  • Colorado Republican candidate pushes to end one-person, one-vote

  • CDC recommends boosters for kids aged 5-11 years old as Covid surges again

  • Doctors fear return to horrors of pre-Roe 'back alley' abortions

  • Biden, congressional Democrats move to ease baby formula crisis

  • U.S. women's soccer team achieves equality of pay with the men's team in new deal

  • Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money 

Students protest, demand action to protect them from guns at school

Ali Velshi reports on protests across the United States in which students who are not yet old enough to vote are demanding action on gun safety to prevent more gun massacres at schools. May 27, 2022

