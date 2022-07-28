IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Senator Elizabeth Warren talks inflation reduction and avoiding political catnip

    11:06
  • UP NEXT

    Why Mark Meadows may have more criminal exposure than Trump (and why Trump should worry)

    04:46

  • Secret Service dumps 'hundreds of thousands of documents' on January 6th Committee

    01:37

  • DOJ is investigating Donald Trump's role in January 6: WaPo

    10:14

  • Women made to suffer as ill-informed abortion bans tie doctors' hands

    06:56

  • Democrats take big risk helping 'less electable' candidates win Republican primaries

    03:13

  • Biden highlights wind farm projects as public clamors for climate policies

    02:34

  • 'We have to get this right': Garland projects discipline on Trump election rejection probe

    06:19

  • Justice Department offers assurances on investigation of Trump and Big Lie cohort

    05:13

  • House Democrats move ahead with gun safety, marriage protection bills despite Senate block

    05:13

  • Activists press Biden to play hardball on stymied climate policy

    07:13

  • DOJ filing supports January 6th Committee request for Meadows testimony

    01:50

  • Context of Trump inaction on January 6th comes under scrutiny in next hearing

    05:19

  • 'Target letters' sent to Republicans involved in Georgia fake elector scheme

    07:49

  • Democrats push to protect right to cross state lines while pregnant

    05:02

  • Georgia faith leaders ramp up get-out-the-vote efforts to counter racist, suppressive laws

    04:55

  • Trump's negligent inaction on January 6th may have been criminal: McQuade

    04:18

  • Republicans in frantic denial of the cruel reality of their abortion stance

    09:06

  • Educator, civil rights leader Bethune honored in Statuary Hall; replaces Confederate traitor

    01:23

  • 'Nothing has changed': Beto slams Abbott's inaction on gun safety since Uvalde

    04:21

MSNBC Prime

Senator Elizabeth Warren talks inflation reduction and avoiding political catnip

11:06

In a wide-ranging interview, Senator Elizabeth Warren talks about the Inflation Reduction Act, the Fed's decision to raise interest rates, Democratic strategy in 2022 and 2024, and more.July 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Senator Elizabeth Warren talks inflation reduction and avoiding political catnip

    11:06
  • UP NEXT

    Why Mark Meadows may have more criminal exposure than Trump (and why Trump should worry)

    04:46

  • Secret Service dumps 'hundreds of thousands of documents' on January 6th Committee

    01:37

  • DOJ is investigating Donald Trump's role in January 6: WaPo

    10:14

  • Women made to suffer as ill-informed abortion bans tie doctors' hands

    06:56

  • Democrats take big risk helping 'less electable' candidates win Republican primaries

    03:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All