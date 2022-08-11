Safe but still unsettled, former Afghan interpreter looks to make home in U.S.

Marine Major Thomas Schueman and Zainullah "Zak" Zaki, authors of "Always Faithful," talk about Zak's role in Afghanistan helping the U.S. military as a translator, the harrowing extraction of Zak and his family as Kabul fell, and the ongoing challenge of getting Zak properly settled in the United States.Aug. 11, 2022