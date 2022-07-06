IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC Prime

Role of armed policing reconsidered after violently deadly traffic stop

05:34

Phillip Atiba Goff, co-founder and CEO of the Center for Policing Equity, talks about police in Akron, Ohio firing 90 bullets at a single Black man, hitting him 60 times, and how local police forces are reconsidering the circumstances in which armed officers are deployed.July 6, 2022

