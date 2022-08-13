IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'No area for confusion': U.S. classification system designed against accidents

    Restricted documents at Mar-a-Lago raise questions about legal exposure of Trump aides

    'Utter baloney': Rep. Himes knocks Trump's new claim of 'standing order' to declassify

  • How secure are U.S. nuclear weapon secrets? Former CIA director explains

  • Armed man who attacked F.B.I. office called for violence after Mar-a-Lago search

  • 'Documents relating to nuclear weapons' among targets of FBI search of Mar-a-Lago: WaPo

  • Safe but still unsettled, former Afghan interpreter looks to make home in U.S. 

  • Details of FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago lead experts to suspect national security aspect

  • Trump's bumbling record with depositions makes taking the Fifth seem a wise choice

  • GOP candidate for Michigan A.G. under investigation in voting machine tampering case

  • What we know so far about the National Archives' effort to retrieve files from Trump

  • Questions of Trump compromising classified material follow familiar pattern

  • Progressives pleased to see their influence on landmark Democratic reconciliation bill

  • Prosecutor who charged Black woman for trying to register to vote loses re-election bid

  • What's in it for Climate? Democrats' big bill puts hundreds of billions toward crisis

  • Jury delivers harsh message to Alex Jones; Focus turns to sorting out finances, payment

  • What happened to CPAC? Standards have plummeted at conservative gathering

  • U.S. conservatives embrace 'acceptable despot' Orban of Hungary

  • Alex Jones' phone may answer Jan. 6 questions that Alex Jones would not

  • DOJ moves closer to justice for Breonna Taylor 874 days after her killing

MSNBC Prime

Restricted documents at Mar-a-Lago raise questions about legal exposure of Trump aides

Mark Zaid, an attorney who specializes in national security and security clearances, talks about what the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago says about what the DOJ was looking for, and the potential consequences for mishandling America's closest held secrets.Aug. 13, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

