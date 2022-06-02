IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC Prime

Republicans reportedly organizing to disrupt elections with poll watchers, poll workers

08:21

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, talks about how election officials are maintaining election transparency and ensuring elections are properly staffed, while guarding against nefarious actors like those reportedly being recruited by Republicans to disrupt the integrity of elections in Democratic voting districts. June 2, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

