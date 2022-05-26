IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Republicans press 'good guy with a gun' bromide despite fresh failures

Republicans press 'good guy with a gun' bromide despite fresh failures

Ali Velshi points out that in the two recent mass shootings, armed guards were in position to try to thwart the shooter but the gun massacres happened anyway, debunking the go-to Republican proposal for solving gun violence and their excuse for not passing real reform. May 26, 2022

