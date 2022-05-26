Republicans press 'good guy with a gun' bromide despite fresh failures

- Now Playing
Republicans press 'good guy with a gun' bromide despite fresh failures02:45
'She was just amazing': Texas teacher remembered for going above and beyond for students02:05
Progress is possible on gun safety despite Republican obstruction08:33
'We know that these laws work': Gun safety opponents running out of excuses06:38
Sen. Murphy’s decade of pleading10:30
Gun laws in America06:03
The Last Thing: Remembering the lives stolen05:12
Lawrence: GOP position is kids have to die because the Constitution says so18:50
Joy Reid: Replace four or five Republican senators and you can pass gun reform05:55
‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott10:59
Julián Castro: Texas Republicans pushing lie that ‘more guns’ is the answer05:56
David Hogg: The movement to end gun violence is stronger than ever06:16
Why America's gun problem is worse than any other country, by the numbers06:36
NRA shows hypocrisy ahead of forum09:27
Eddie Glaude on TX school shooting06:57
When will we protect schoolchildren?06:38
How Should Dems Break Logjam on Gun Reform?06:17
‘Hunting human beings’: Outrage at GOP for blocking gun control after Texas school massacre09:27
Texas massacre reveals Cruz's weakness07:59
Texas community clings to faith, hope after elementary school mass shooting06:08
