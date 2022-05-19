IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. women's soccer team achieves equality of pay with the men's team in new deal

    02:19

  • Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money 

    07:55

  • Wisconsin electors' lawsuit is a road map to preventing election subversion scheme

    01:38

  • 'Lots of good reasons' for DOJ interest in transcripts from Jan. 6th Committee: Vance

    05:37
    Republicans move to 'expunge' second Trump impeachment

    01:05
    Iraq war haunts George W. Bush in speech gaffe

    01:14

  • Putin failed to meet his own major military objectives: McFaul

    04:56

  • Stall of Covid funding in Congress risks leaving U.S. unprepared for coming surges

    08:43

  • Trump's Big Lie spurs rash of election machine security breaches

    06:14

  • Alabama man languishes on death row despite mounting signs of innocence

    08:35

  • Israel concedes that journalist may have been killed by Israeli security forces

    03:22

  • Garland signals criminal case that may involve Donald Trump is not out of bounds

    03:15

  • Unprecedented coup attempts call for unprecedented subpoenas

    04:06

  • New e-mails show early stage of Trump Big Lie scheme; Lindsey Graham role eyed

    07:03

  • Alito's poorly reasoned draft opinion would hurt Supreme Court credibility more than leaks

    06:55

  • Pressure worsens for Russia's faltering invasion as effects of sanctions loom

    06:07

  • Conservatives resort to double standard to stir outrage over Supreme Court protests

    04:17

  • 'A 50/50 Senate sucks': Democrats' answer for defending Roe is to win more Senate seats

    06:46

  • Right-wing network forced to recant Big Lie claims about Georgia poll workers

    02:30

  • Senate confirms Lisa Cook; first Black woman on Fed's board of governors

    00:45

Republicans move to 'expunge' second Trump impeachment

01:05

Mehdi Hasan reports on a new effort by some congressional Republicans to erase Donald Trump's second impeachment for his role in the January 6th insurrection as if it never happened.May 19, 2022

