MSNBC Prime

Real world mass shooting puts police training to the test

04:55

Radley Balko, columnist for the Washington Post, talks about the different facets of the police response to the gun massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and the factors that shaped that response as we understand it so far. May 27, 2022

