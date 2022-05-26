IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republicans press 'good guy with a gun' bromide despite fresh failures

  • 'She was just amazing': Texas teacher remembered for going above and beyond for students

    Progress is possible on gun safety despite Republican obstruction

    'We know that these laws work': Gun safety opponents running out of excuses

  • Laws matter: Facts contradict gun lobby's lie that regulation can't stop gun violence

  • 'Not willing to solve the problem': Parkland parent outraged at lack of action on guns

  • Religious extremists mix Trump worship with Christian nationalism

  • New reporting shows extent of Ginni Thomas activism for Trump's Big Lie

  • GOP restrictions on teaching about racism hinder teachers addressing Buffalo shooting

  • Jan. 6 Committee says evidence contradicts GOP congressman's denial on Capitol tours

  • Colorado Republican candidate pushes to end one-person, one-vote

  • CDC recommends boosters for kids aged 5-11 years old as Covid surges again

  • Doctors fear return to horrors of pre-Roe 'back alley' abortions

  • Biden, congressional Democrats move to ease baby formula crisis

  • U.S. women's soccer team achieves equality of pay with the men's team in new deal

  • Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money 

  • Wisconsin electors' lawsuit is a road map to preventing election subversion scheme

  • 'Lots of good reasons' for DOJ interest in transcripts from Jan. 6th Committee: Vance

  • Republicans move to 'expunge' second Trump impeachment

  • Iraq war haunts George W. Bush in speech gaffe

MSNBC Prime

Progress is possible on gun safety despite Republican obstruction

Ali Velshi looks at examples of gun safety regulations that have been enacted recently despite the resistance by national Republicans to helping to solve the problem of gun violence. Josh Koskoff joins to discuss the success he has had as the attorney for Sandy Hook families, holding gun makers to account in court. May 26, 2022

