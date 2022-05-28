IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Policing experts aghast at failures in Uvalde gun massacre

    Shame almost reaches politicians cozy with the NRA

  • New gun safety protests planned after shooting tragedy in Texas

  • Students protest, demand action to protect them from guns at school

  • Real world mass shooting puts police training to the test

  • Details about Texas shooter timeline remain elusive, frustrating parents

  • Beto O'Rourke: There will be a reckoning at the ballot box

  • Republicans press 'good guy with a gun' bromide despite fresh failures

  • 'She was just amazing': Texas teacher remembered for going above and beyond for students

  • Progress is possible on gun safety despite Republican obstruction

  • 'We know that these laws work': Gun safety opponents running out of excuses

  • Laws matter: Facts contradict gun lobby's lie that regulation can't stop gun violence

  • 'Not willing to solve the problem': Parkland parent outraged at lack of action on guns

  • Religious extremists mix Trump worship with Christian nationalism

  • New reporting shows extent of Ginni Thomas activism for Trump's Big Lie

  • GOP restrictions on teaching about racism hinder teachers addressing Buffalo shooting

  • Jan. 6 Committee says evidence contradicts GOP congressman's denial on Capitol tours

  • Colorado Republican candidate pushes to end one-person, one-vote

  • CDC recommends boosters for kids aged 5-11 years old as Covid surges again

  • Doctors fear return to horrors of pre-Roe 'back alley' abortions

Policing experts aghast at failures in Uvalde gun massacre

Cedric Alexander, a former member of President Obama's task force on policing, talks about the main rule for police when engaging and active shooter and shock felt by policing experts at the news of the failure of police in Uvalde, Texas to engage an active shooter in an elementary school. May 28, 2022

