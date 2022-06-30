IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    North Dakota's only abortion clinic to move across state border to Minnesota

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    Democracy survives after Trumpists hold election results hostage in New Mexico county

    06:12

  • A week of revelations from the January 6th investigation

    05:24

  • New report shows central role of Proud Boys in breach of Capitol

    08:02

  • History offers road map for treatment of 'domestic enemies'

    09:00

  • January 6th hearings distill huge amounts of evidence, testimony into clear picture

    06:54

  • Trump Air Force One design grounded by practicality, costs

    01:33

  • Europe moves to unify chargers for electronic devices

    01:33

  • Trump campaign's fake elector scheme under increasing scrutiny by federal investigators

    07:28

  • Reports show extent of Trump's bullying of Pence to reject election results

    08:36

  • House Republicans block gun control measures as Uvalde buries more children and parents seek accountability

    06:27

  • The surprising political journey of a Clinton ally, turned Trump advisor, turned defendant

    11:35

  • GOP bad faith on gun violence leaves Democrats alone to solve crisis

    08:06

  • Gun safety advocates look to flex political strength of majority of Americans

    04:03

  • White House to pay interns, potentially broadening range of applicants for positions

    01:40

  • Lack of accountability allows Trump's Big Lie to grow and spread

    05:54

  • Republicans reportedly organizing to disrupt elections with poll watchers, poll workers

    08:21

  • Ukraine goal of purging Russian invasion includes retaking Crimea

    06:39

  • The new weapon the U.S. is sending to Ukraine (and why Ukraine is so eager to have it)

    04:59

  • Durham fails to secure conviction of Clinton lawyer: 'He lost, badly.'

    04:49

MSNBC Prime

North Dakota's only abortion clinic to move across state border to Minnesota

06:16

Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of Red River Women's Clinic, talks about how the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and a looming North Dakota state trigger law is forcing the clinic to move over the state line to Minnesota.June 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    North Dakota's only abortion clinic to move across state border to Minnesota

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    Democracy survives after Trumpists hold election results hostage in New Mexico county

    06:12

  • A week of revelations from the January 6th investigation

    05:24

  • New report shows central role of Proud Boys in breach of Capitol

    08:02

  • History offers road map for treatment of 'domestic enemies'

    09:00

  • January 6th hearings distill huge amounts of evidence, testimony into clear picture

    06:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All