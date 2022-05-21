IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    New reporting shows extent of Ginni Thomas activism for Trump's Big Lie

    05:04
    GOP restrictions on teaching about racism hinder teachers addressing Buffalo shooting

    04:32

  • Jan. 6 Committee says evidence contradicts GOP congressman's denial on Capitol tours

    04:15

  • Colorado Republican candidate pushes to end one-person, one-vote

    01:31

  • CDC recommends boosters for kids aged 5-11 years old as Covid surges again

    03:10

  • Doctors fear return to horrors of pre-Roe 'back alley' abortions

    05:28

  • Biden, congressional Democrats move to ease baby formula crisis

    05:39

  • U.S. women's soccer team achieves equality of pay with the men's team in new deal

    02:19

  • Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money 

    07:55

  • Wisconsin electors' lawsuit is a road map to preventing election subversion scheme

    01:38

  • 'Lots of good reasons' for DOJ interest in transcripts from Jan. 6th Committee: Vance

    05:37

  • Republicans move to 'expunge' second Trump impeachment

    01:05

  • Iraq war haunts George W. Bush in speech gaffe

    01:14

  • Putin failed to meet his own major military objectives: McFaul

    04:56

  • Stall of Covid funding in Congress risks leaving U.S. unprepared for coming surges

    08:43

  • Trump's Big Lie spurs rash of election machine security breaches

    06:14

  • Alabama man languishes on death row despite mounting signs of innocence

    08:35

  • Israel concedes that journalist may have been killed by Israeli security forces

    03:22

  • Garland signals criminal case that may involve Donald Trump is not out of bounds

    03:15

MSNBC Prime

New reporting shows extent of Ginni Thomas activism for Trump's Big Lie

05:04

New reporting from the Washington Post shows Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, actively pressuring Arizona lawmakers to negate Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat. May 21, 2022

