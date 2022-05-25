IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Laws matter: Facts contradict gun lobby's lie that regulation can't stop gun violence

07:59

Robyn Thomas, executive director of the Giffords Law Center, talks about how effective laws and regulations can reduct deadly gun violence, and concerns that Republican Supreme Court justices could open the floodgates on guns in the U.S. with an upcoming decision.May 25, 2022

