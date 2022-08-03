IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • High stakes abortion vote, key primaries drive huge voter turnout

    In first, DOJ sues Idaho over abortion restrictions that threaten medical treatment

    Bright spots seen in climate measures of budget bill's compromises

  • 25th Amendment threat to Trump recalled as Jan. 6 probe meets with Cabinet members

  • Jon Stewart excoriates GOP senators for blocking veterans' health bill

  • U.S. conservatives undeterred by Orban's 'race mixing' remarks

  • Trump's rogues' gallery of 'bad lawyers' could be key to DOJ probe of Jan. 6

  • Senator Elizabeth Warren talks inflation reduction and avoiding political catnip

  • Why Mark Meadows may have more criminal exposure than Trump (and why Trump should worry)

  • Secret Service dumps 'hundreds of thousands of documents' on January 6th Committee

  • DOJ is investigating Donald Trump's role in January 6: WaPo

  • Women made to suffer as ill-informed abortion bans tie doctors' hands

  • Democrats take big risk helping 'less electable' candidates win Republican primaries

  • Biden highlights wind farm projects as public clamors for climate policies

  • 'We have to get this right': Garland projects discipline on Trump election rejection probe

  • Justice Department offers assurances on investigation of Trump and Big Lie cohort

  • House Democrats move ahead with gun safety, marriage protection bills despite Senate block

  • Activists press Biden to play hardball on stymied climate policy

  • DOJ filing supports January 6th Committee request for Meadows testimony

  • Context of Trump inaction on January 6th comes under scrutiny in next hearing

MSNBC Prime

In first, DOJ sues Idaho over abortion restrictions that threaten medical treatment

Ali Velshi reports on a new lawsuit filed by the Justice Department against the state of Idaho over the state's abortion trigger law violating rules requiring emergency medical treatment where that treatment may include an abortion. Aug. 3, 2022

