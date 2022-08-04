IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The other Election Day battle: running elections in the face of Trump-inspired attacks

    06:28

  • Democrats energized by winning streak, renewed productivity

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    How activists worked to secure an abortion rights victory in Kansas

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Alex Jones rocked in court by surprise evidence from his own phone

    04:44

  • 'They voted hell no': Sebelius notes Kansas abortion vote crossed party lines

    04:38

  • High stakes abortion vote, key primaries drive huge voter turnout

    10:42

  • In first, DOJ sues Idaho over abortion restrictions that threaten medical treatment

    02:37

  • Bright spots seen in climate measures of budget bill's compromises

    02:21

  • 25th Amendment threat to Trump recalled as Jan. 6 probe meets with Cabinet members

    05:48

  • Jon Stewart excoriates GOP senators for blocking veterans' health bill

    11:57

  • U.S. conservatives undeterred by Orban's 'race mixing' remarks

    02:35

  • Trump's rogues' gallery of 'bad lawyers' could be key to DOJ probe of Jan. 6

    06:14

  • Senator Elizabeth Warren talks inflation reduction and avoiding political catnip

    11:06

  • Why Mark Meadows may have more criminal exposure than Trump (and why Trump should worry)

    04:46

  • Secret Service dumps 'hundreds of thousands of documents' on January 6th Committee

    01:37

  • DOJ is investigating Donald Trump's role in January 6: WaPo

    10:14

  • Women made to suffer as ill-informed abortion bans tie doctors' hands

    06:56

  • Democrats take big risk helping 'less electable' candidates win Republican primaries

    03:13

  • Biden highlights wind farm projects as public clamors for climate policies

    02:34

  • 'We have to get this right': Garland projects discipline on Trump election rejection probe

    06:19

MSNBC Prime

How activists worked to secure an abortion rights victory in Kansas

05:31

Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, talks about the organizing that went into getting voters out to support abortion rights in Kansas and the breadth of appeal the issue has across otherwise partisan lines.Aug. 4, 2022

  • The other Election Day battle: running elections in the face of Trump-inspired attacks

    06:28

  • Democrats energized by winning streak, renewed productivity

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    How activists worked to secure an abortion rights victory in Kansas

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Alex Jones rocked in court by surprise evidence from his own phone

    04:44

  • 'They voted hell no': Sebelius notes Kansas abortion vote crossed party lines

    04:38

  • High stakes abortion vote, key primaries drive huge voter turnout

    10:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All