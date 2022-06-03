IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP bad faith on gun violence leaves Democrats alone to solve crisis

    08:06
  • Now Playing

    Gun safety advocates look to flex political strength of majority of Americans

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    White House to pay interns, potentially broadening range of applicants for positions

    01:40

  • Lack of accountability allows Trump's Big Lie to grow and spread

    05:54

  • Republicans reportedly organizing to disrupt elections with poll watchers, poll workers

    08:21

  • Ukraine goal of purging Russian invasion includes retaking Crimea

    06:39

  • The new weapon the U.S. is sending to Ukraine (and why Ukraine is so eager to have it)

    04:59

  • Durham fails to secure conviction of Clinton lawyer: 'He lost, badly.'

    04:49

  • Feds subpoena Trump advisor Navarro with eye toward Trump

    04:55

  • Latest gun massacres move Congress to act: 'This time really does feel different.'

    06:54

  • Europeans make major sacrifice to punish Russia for Ukraine war

    01:58

  • Excruciating timeline points to police failures in Texas school shooting

    07:31

  • Policing experts aghast at failures in Uvalde gun massacre

    06:14

  • Shame almost reaches politicians cozy with the NRA

    03:10

  • New gun safety protests planned after shooting tragedy in Texas

    01:23

  • Students protest, demand action to protect them from guns at school

    01:26

  • Real world mass shooting puts police training to the test

    04:55

  • Details about Texas shooter timeline remain elusive, frustrating parents

    09:05

  • Beto O'Rourke: There will be a reckoning at the ballot box

    03:39

  • Republicans press 'good guy with a gun' bromide despite fresh failures

    02:45

MSNBC Prime

Gun safety advocates look to flex political strength of majority of Americans

04:03

Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, talks about how gun safety activism tactics change when Republicans refuse to play a role in developing an effective response to the gun problem in the United States. June 3, 2022

  • GOP bad faith on gun violence leaves Democrats alone to solve crisis

    08:06
  • Now Playing

    Gun safety advocates look to flex political strength of majority of Americans

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    White House to pay interns, potentially broadening range of applicants for positions

    01:40

  • Lack of accountability allows Trump's Big Lie to grow and spread

    05:54

  • Republicans reportedly organizing to disrupt elections with poll watchers, poll workers

    08:21

  • Ukraine goal of purging Russian invasion includes retaking Crimea

    06:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All