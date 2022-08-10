IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC Prime

GOP candidate for Michigan A.G. under investigation in voting machine tampering case

02:07

And investigation of Matthew DePerno, the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, has been referred to a special prosecutor in a voting machine tampering case, adding an odd twist to the coming election for attorney general.Aug. 10, 2022

