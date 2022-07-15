IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC Prime

Georgia faith leaders ramp up get-out-the-vote efforts to counter racist, suppressive laws

04:55

Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, a founding leader of Faith Words, talks about the operation to keep Black voter turnout high in Georgia in the face of new, racist laws meant to discourage Black Georgians from voting.July 15, 2022

