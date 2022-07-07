Former January 6 Committee counsel shares insights on upcoming witnesses

- Now Playing
Former January 6 Committee counsel shares insights on upcoming witnesses06:35
Pat Cipollone to testify before 1/6 committee03:20
Ex-Fulton County ADA: Fani Willis ‘not playing around’ with Trump probe09:32
Could Pat Cipollone be the John Dean of the Jan. 6 case?06:54
Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself11:27
Investigators Inch Closer to Charging Trump14:19
Jackie Alemany calls Cipollone testimony ‘a very good development’ for the Jan. 6 committee07:36
Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena03:14
Parade shooting suspect charged with murder02:33
‘Traumatizing’: Rep. Schiff condemns threats against Jan. 6th Cmte.08:30
Trump’s legal peril: Giuliani subpoenaed as new Jan. 6 witnesses speak out after coup bombshells12:00
Jan. 6 panel could make multiple criminal referrals to DOJ, says Rep. Cheney05:06
Can The Republican Party Survive Trump and The Jan Six Hearings09:50
Tragedy Strikes In Akron Ohio06:19
Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot04:57
1/6 cmte. examines possible witness tampering02:50
Trump is ‘most investigated, least prosecuted’ man in history07:27
Joy Reid: This ‘MAGA attack’ on this 25-year-old woman feels mob-like11:39
How Trump's ‘mob boss’ playbook may be deployed for Jan. 6 investigation09:10
There's Enough Evidence to Charge Trump. So What's the Holdup?15:08
