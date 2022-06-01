IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC Prime

Feds subpoena Trump advisor Navarro with eye toward Trump

04:55

Daniel Goldman, former assistant U.S. attorney, talks about how to interpret the revelation that Donald Trump advisor Peter Navarro has received a federal grand jury subpoena that includes records of his contacts with Trump.June 1, 2022

