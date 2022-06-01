Europeans make major sacrifice to punish Russia for Ukraine war

- Now Playing
Europeans make major sacrifice to punish Russia for Ukraine war01:58
More advanced weapons are headed to Ukraine, says Pentagon02:54
Why Russia must suffer a 'devastating defeat' in Ukraine09:55
Zelenskyy has hardened his view on negotiating with Putin, says Axios reporter03:23
Russia ramps up nuclear talk as position in Ukraine weakens07:23
Zelenskyy urges tougher sanctions on Russia05:09
Ukraine prosecutes first war crime since Russia invasion03:53
Richard Engel: U.S. ‘trying to assure Russia’ that added protection for U.S. embassy in Kyiv would not mean ‘boots on the ground’05:49
'No one will take my husband away': Ukraine's first lady on how war impacts her family03:33
House member urges WH to swiftly approve Finland, Sweden's NATO application04:00
Vindman on the War in Ukraine: “My belief is that Russia is a near-spent force”04:53
Investors Say Their Kids Are Making Them Rethink Climate Change, says Probable Futures Founder04:55
Velshi: It’s possible to step away from fossil fuel while keeping economic growth a priority03:41
Is Turkey Being The Joe Manchin Of NATO?09:40
Ukrainian officials now using facial recognition tech to ID Russian soldiers03:45
Can Putin be deposed? New clues in war crimes trials, as Ukraine war grinds on08:47
Tom Nichols: Three signs Putin may be reassessing his plans09:45
Latest Russian troop movements: Ukrainian troops 'trading ground for time'02:21
Sen. Coons: NATO aid & training has helped facilitate Ukraine’s success ‘pushing back’ Russia06:41
Petraeus: Ukraine has won by keeping Russia from achieving its main objective06:14
