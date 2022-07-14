Educator, civil rights leader Bethune honored in Statuary Hall; replaces Confederate traitor

- Now Playing
Educator, civil rights leader Bethune honored in Statuary Hall; replaces Confederate traitor01:23
- UP NEXT
Emmett Till’s cousin calls for justice06:46
Joe: I thought GOP a party of law and order. Republicans against Jan. 6 justice hate cops.06:09
Professor and Director of CSU's CSHE breaks down new study on hate crime07:46
Atty. Ben Crump on Jayland Walker shot over 60 times by OH police06:48
Role of armed policing reconsidered after violently deadly traffic stop05:34
Former police chief calls for police 'purge at national level' after Jayland Walker shooting death07:19
Yet another unarmed Black man killed by police08:36
Tragedy Strikes In Akron Ohio06:19
Why Brittney Griner's arrest is about much more than Brittney Griner08:18
Black women have never had bodily autonomy07:12
Isabel Wilkerson: Justice Jackson shows America's potential03:45
Isabel Wilkerson: Most Americans don’t know the nation’s full history04:55
'Carolyn Bryant must be indicted' for role in murder, kidnapping of Emmett Till his cousin says06:36
CT man paralyzed; will police be held to account?06:53
SCOTUS decision hurts Black voters05:12
Dearth of good options for GOP voters heading into Tuesday primaries05:22
Election workers terrorized by Trump make compelling witnesses at January 6th hearing09:05
Raising Young People To Challenge Racism13:16
Jonathan Capehart: Juneteenth has only been recognized nationally since last year and 'we’re going to be learning as the years go on'04:18
- Now Playing
Educator, civil rights leader Bethune honored in Statuary Hall; replaces Confederate traitor01:23
- UP NEXT
Emmett Till’s cousin calls for justice06:46
Joe: I thought GOP a party of law and order. Republicans against Jan. 6 justice hate cops.06:09
Professor and Director of CSU's CSHE breaks down new study on hate crime07:46
Atty. Ben Crump on Jayland Walker shot over 60 times by OH police06:48
Role of armed policing reconsidered after violently deadly traffic stop05:34
Play All