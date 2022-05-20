IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jan. 6 Committee says evidence contradicts GOP congressman's denial on Capitol tours

  • Colorado Republican candidate pushes to end one-person, one-vote

  • CDC recommends boosters for kids aged 5-11 years old as Covid surges again

    Doctors fear return to horrors of pre-Roe 'back alley' abortions

    Biden, congressional Democrats move to ease baby formula crisis

  • U.S. women's soccer team achieves equality of pay with the men's team in new deal

  • Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money 

  • Wisconsin electors' lawsuit is a road map to preventing election subversion scheme

  • 'Lots of good reasons' for DOJ interest in transcripts from Jan. 6th Committee: Vance

  • Republicans move to 'expunge' second Trump impeachment

  • Iraq war haunts George W. Bush in speech gaffe

  • Putin failed to meet his own major military objectives: McFaul

  • Stall of Covid funding in Congress risks leaving U.S. unprepared for coming surges

  • Trump's Big Lie spurs rash of election machine security breaches

  • Alabama man languishes on death row despite mounting signs of innocence

  • Israel concedes that journalist may have been killed by Israeli security forces

  • Garland signals criminal case that may involve Donald Trump is not out of bounds

  • Unprecedented coup attempts call for unprecedented subpoenas

  • New e-mails show early stage of Trump Big Lie scheme; Lindsey Graham role eyed

  • Alito's poorly reasoned draft opinion would hurt Supreme Court credibility more than leaks

MSNBC Prime

Doctors fear return to horrors of pre-Roe 'back alley' abortions

Dr. Susan Dodd, a retired obstetrician and gynecologist, talks about reproductive health care before Roe v. Wade, and what it was like providing abortion services while being threatened by anti-abortion activists.May 20, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

