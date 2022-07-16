IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DOJ filing supports January 6th Committee request for Meadows testimony

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Context of Trump inaction on January 6th comes under scrutiny in next hearing

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Secret Service

    03:40

  • Why Trump is “desperately worried” over Jan. 6 hearings

    04:45

  • Secret Service denies ‘maliciously’ deleting Jan. 5 & 6 texts but expert finds this ‘very suspect’

    11:23

  • Report: Fulton County DA sends ‘target’ letters to Trump allies in Georgia

    05:12

  • Patrick Byrne, former Overstock CEO, testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    05:50

  • Dispelling Trump's Radical Spell Before 2024

    09:41

  • Trump’s Secret Service in question

    08:09

  • Losing again: MAGA 'hearsay' defense crashes as officer confirms Trump tried to join violent march

    05:32

  • Indicted Trump aide Bannon's Hail Mary gets fact-checked by House investigator

    06:10

  • Indicted Trump coup plotter runs from voting machine plot he admitted

    03:45

  • Watchdog says Secret Service deleted texts from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6

    10:38

  • Guilty?: Prosecutor outlines "broad" criminal case against Trump beyond Jan. 6

    07:34

  • Go after Trump: DOJ vets press Biden-Garland DOJ over slow probe

    06:00

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin details what to expect during next primetime Jan. 6 hearing

    06:52

  • 'Somebody's lying': Secret Service accused of deleting key text messages from Jan. 5 and 6

    07:49

  • Trump's negligent inaction on January 6th may have been criminal: McQuade

    04:18

  • Watchdog: Secret Service deletes Jan. 6 texts

    02:37

  • Fmr. Deputy Attorney General under H. W. Bush: DOJ must prosecute Trump

    04:54

MSNBC Prime

Context of Trump inaction on January 6th comes under scrutiny in next hearing

05:19

Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel, talks about new developments in the Fulton County, Georgia investigation of Donald Trump, and what he'll be looking for in the next planned January 6th hearing on Thursday, July 21.July 16, 2022

  • DOJ filing supports January 6th Committee request for Meadows testimony

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Context of Trump inaction on January 6th comes under scrutiny in next hearing

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Secret Service

    03:40

  • Why Trump is “desperately worried” over Jan. 6 hearings

    04:45

  • Secret Service denies ‘maliciously’ deleting Jan. 5 & 6 texts but expert finds this ‘very suspect’

    11:23

  • Report: Fulton County DA sends ‘target’ letters to Trump allies in Georgia

    05:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All