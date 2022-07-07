IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Comey, McCabe, objects of Trump ire, were subjects of rare IRS audits: NYT

MSNBC Prime

Comey, McCabe, objects of Trump ire, were subjects of rare IRS audits: NYT

Michael Schmidt, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, talks about his reporting into the extremely unlikely chance of coincidence that James Comey and Andrew McCabe, two people at the top of Donald Trump's enemies list were both subject to uncommon, rigorous IRS audits. July 7, 2022

    Comey, McCabe, objects of Trump ire, were subjects of rare IRS audits: NYT

